Zombieland 2: Double Tap Trailer Released

It’s been nearly 10 years since the likes of Tallahassee, Wichita, and the rest of the gang captured the hearts of horror fans with the one-of-a-kind comedy Zombieland, and we’ve all been begging for a sequel ever since. Fortunately, the powers that be have heard our cries and are delivering on exactly that, as Zombieland: Double Tap is arriving in theaters this fall. What’s even better, is that Sony has unveiled the first trailer for the new movie on Thursday ahead of the debut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Unlike some other sequels that arrive a decade after their predecessors, Zombieland: Double Tap brings back the entire core cast of the first movie. Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin are all back in action, continuing the story of their characters in the zombie apocalypse. There are plenty of new faces joining the cast as well, including Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch. Director Ruben Fleischer and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also returned for the highly-anticipated sequel.

At the start of this new movie, the four main characters have made their way to Washington, D.C. to take up residency in the White House, taking their family to even bigger and bolder heights.

“We find our heroes from the last movie ten years later, as they’re just moving into the White House,” Fleischer told EW. “Tallahassee has a saying, ‘Go big, or go home.’ They kind of took it to heart and went for kind of the biggest and best home they could find.”

This sequel will also feature an evolution of the zombies roaming the world, presenting new dangers and challenges for the heroes.

“In the 10 years since the first movie, zombies have evolved into different types of zombies,” Fleischer added. “The one that’s causing the big threat are the T-800 zombies, that are stronger, faster, harder to kill.”

Zombieland: Double Tap arrives in theaters on October 18th.