Entourage and Happy! Actress Debi Mazar Tests Positive for COVID-19

Debi Mazar, a star on Entourage and Happy!, tested positive for COVID-19 today. This is just one of the many stories of celebrities learning that they have the coronavirus. Mazar’s story of how she figured out has become a through-line for a lot of people reporting their symptoms. As the disease progresses, the patient goes to seek some medical help for what seems like a relatively harmless bug, only to realize that things have been a bit more serious all along. Now that the coronavirus has been upgraded to a pandemic, more of these stories will surface.

She begins, “I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK! About a month ago, my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low-grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing, and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal, I thought? but it felt unusual/different…Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona? I had had cocktails the evening prior, and smoked a few cigarettes.”

“I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends. I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16,” Mazar adds. “ He said NO, I didn’t meet the criteria. I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country & I hadn't been with someone who had actually tested positive. I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc. I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies & bleach wipes, dry goods. extra food etc.”

“Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely, my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC & forbidding movement outside the home without permission, like China and all of Europe? Prospect Park yesterday, I hear was jumpin’! A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits, which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17. First I was tested for the flu-which was negative. Then they tested me for Covid-19.”

She continues, “I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours). Well..today is day 5, and I just found out. I'm hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already. Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough.”

“I can breathe, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days. They have no symptoms. I think we all had it possibly already? Who knows,” Mazar concludes. “Anyhow, stay home people! Protect yourselves&your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good Luck&God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome”

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images