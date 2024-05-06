Watch Bill Murray Hilariously Get Stuck in a Pit of Squishmallows

No, we don't know what he was doing there either.

Jazwares chief Jeremy Padawer shared a video over the weekend featuring Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day star Bill Murray. In the video, Murray dives into a ball pit filled with Squishmallows, but then finds himself struggling to get traction to get back up. Saying it was like being stuck in quicksand, Murray squirms a bit before the video cuts away to him standing outside the pit with Padawer.

Murray, who recently appeared in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, seems to go viral whenever he's spotted out in public. Whether it's signing fans' foreheads or photobombing strangers, Murray seems to have a mythology that follows him around -- and here we might see why. Even at 73, he seems to have no reservations about doing anything for a laugh.

"Bill Murray jumped into our Squishmallows pit at Berkshire Hathaway meeting... and got stuck," Padawer wrote. "However, like a D1 super-athlete, he quickly rallied and escaped – but not before a little hijinks!"

You an see the video below.

Murray's appearance in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was one that came with a lot less pomp and mystery than his Ghostbusters: Afterlife cameo. While the previous outing had tried to keep a lid on the older Ghostbusters as much as they could, this tiem aroudn Murray and company were in all the trailers.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. The film is in theaters now, and coming to digital tomorrow.