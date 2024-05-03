Busch Light Crocs Are About To Drop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following hot on the...heels of their collab with Pringles, Crocs has partnered Anheuser-Busch to launch limited edition Busch Light-themed Crocs All-Terrain Sandals and All-Terrain Clogs "to complement outdoor summer adventures". Indeed, those looking to head for the mountains with a cold one can do so in comfort and style thanks to this surprisingly practical footwear.

The new sandal and clog designs feature all-terrain soles, flannel accents and attached accessories like a roll-up koozie and survival flashlight. There's even a bottle opener to crack open all of those beers you'll find floating down every crisp, cold mountain stream. So fear not when heading out into the wilderness, your Busch Crocs have pretty much everything you'll need to survive. Pair them will the Pringles Crocs and you'll basically be glamping.

From May 6 at 9am PT / 12pm ET until supplies last, the Busch Light x Crocs All-Terrain Sandals will be available for $65, and the Busch Light x Crocs All-Terrain Clogs will be priced at $85, both available in sizes 6 -12, exclusively at Crocs.com. We suggest that you get there ahead of the launch just in case there's a sellout. You can also try your luck to score a pair for free thanks to a promotion that Busch Light is launching alongside their new Crocs:

"Busch Light knows that shoe drops can cause quite a stir, with fans camping out in long lines to cop the latest styles. But why camp on a sidewalk if you can camp out in the great outdoors instead? As the beer brewed for the great outdoors, Busch Light has a better locale in mind for setting up camp and passing the time – actual nature. Want the new Busch Light x Crocs collaboration for free? Stake out your site,crack open a can of cold Busch Light and YOU could be in luck.



From May 1 – 31, Busch Light is inviting 21+ fans to head to the mountains to have a chance to secure their free pair of Crocs. Once fans set up camp, all they have to do is head to campoutforyourcrocs.com and upload a photo of them camping to enter for a chance to win a free pair of Crocs."

"Not much beats a cold, smooth Busch Light, but enjoying one with a pair of Busch Light Crocs in the great outdoors comes pretty close," said Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs. "This collaboration takes personalization to new heights with a flashlight, bottle opener and even a koozie Jibbitz- it's the perfect pairing for our most adventurous 21+ fan."

