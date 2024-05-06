That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Cosplay Celebrates Season 3 With Shion

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is back in action with Season 3 as part of the Spring 2024 anime season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate the anime's comeback with Shion! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was just one of the major Isekai anime franchises returning for new episodes this Spring, and the first few episodes of the new season have helped to catch fans up with everything happening now that Rimuru has officially become a Demon Lord as of the end of the previous season. Which means big battles are coming soon.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 has thrown fans back into the mix as Rimuru and Tempest are dealing with the fallout of what it really means for him to become a Demon Lord, and that means now he has to deal with a ton of neighboring kingdoms and regions who are taking aim at the country. Thankfully, he still has the support of many followers at his side like Shion, who has been brought to life through cosplay from artist seracoss on Instagram. Check it out:

How to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is now available for streaming with its episodes released for fans with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. New additions to the cast for Season 3 include the likes of the Inori Minase as Mariabel Rosso, Kenji Nojima as Leonard, Eiji Takemoto as Arnaud Bauman, Hajime Iijima as Bacchus, Haruka Aikawa as Litus, Wataru Komada as Garde, Taishi Murata as Fritz, Shoya Chiba as Saare, Mari Hino as Glenda Attley, and Masashi Yamane as Grigori.

As for what to expect from the new season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is teased as such, "Rimuru has officially become a Demon Lord after defeating Clayman. Following Walpurgis, the Demon Lords' banquet, Rimuru's domain is expanded to include the entire Great Forest of Jura. Anticipating a flood of representatives from all races showing up to pay their respects, Rimuru decides to throw a festival to commemorate the opening of Tempest, using it as an opportunity to gain new citizens and present Demon Lord Rimuru to the world."

You can now catch up with the first two seasons of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, OVA specials, spin-offs, and movie streaming with Crunchyroll as well.