Jumanji and American Gods Actress Laura Bell Bundy Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis

Jumanji’s Laura Bell Bundy reveals her coronavirus diagnosis. The American Gods star took to Instagram as fans might have had their own questions. She was absolutely game to share her thoughts on her experience while remaining honest about the severity of the coronavirus. Bundy went to two public events before quarantining herself on March 12th. Now, the actress is stressing that people hang out at home instead of trying to go about business as usual. She argues that this one is nothing to be messed with.

She began, “I have Corona Virus.Going live on Instagram today at 1:30pm to answer any questions you may have about my symptoms and how I’m taking care of myself. Please please stay home, take care of yourselves. God Bless.” As questions flooded in, the star did he best to address as many of the pertinent questions as possible. People are still very hungry for information.

“I’ve been quarantining since Thursday, March 12. That day I had a headache and I just assumed it was a normal headache. A few days later I had a sore throat kind of come and go and I began to take some herbs prescribed to me by my acupuncturist and Chinese medicine doctor,” Bundy said later. “A few days after that I had what I can only explain as a tightness in my chest and a shortness of breath that was also intermittent.”

According to the World Health Organization, who officially dubbed the coronavirus outbreak a "pandemic" last week, there are over 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 16,556 new cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours and over 8700 deaths around the globe. In the United States there have been over 15,000 confirmed cases with 201 deaths as of this writing.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.