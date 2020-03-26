Idris Elba Gives Update on His Coronavirus Status

Idris Elba took some time to send an update on how he and his wife are coping with their coronavirus quarantine. The two revealed that they had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and there was an immediate outpouring of love from fans all over the world. With similar statements and videos from Tom Hanks and numerous other celebrities, it marked a moment of the United States starting to realize how widespread the coronavirus really is. At any rate, the superstar is doing just fine and hasn’t felt any change, but he’s staying inside and staying safe.

“Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes,” Elba explained. “Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this.”

His initial response was just as candid and positive. Many people have enjoyed being able to speak with him on social media during this period we are all inside trying to maintain distance. There have been some detractors and people arguing that this is all too much. But, for the accomplished actor, better to be safe than be sorry.

"This morning I got some test results back for coronavirus, and it came back positive. Yeah. And it sucks," he began. "Listen: I'm doing okay, [wife] Sabrina [Dhowre] hasn't been tested, and she's doing okay. I didn't have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive; I quarantined myself immediately and got tested, and got the results back today."

"Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it, okay? So now's a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, and keeping your distance," Elba continued. "We've told our families, they're very supportive. We've told our colleagues. And transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you're feeling ill, if you feel like you should be tested or feel like you've been exposed, do something about it. Alright? It's really important. We live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, it's been bullsh-t. But now's the time for solidarity, now's the time for thinking about each other."

