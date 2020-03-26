Celebrities Pay Tribute to Mark Blum After Actor Died From Coronavirus Complications

Beloved actor Mark Blum, whose work included Desperately Seeking Susan, Crocodile Dundee, You, and Succession, recently passed away, following complications stemming from the novel coronavirus. News of Blum's death first broke on Thursday, and was eventually confirmed by The Playwrights Horizons theater group and SAG-AFTRA executive vice president Rebecca Damon, who made the announcement to fans on social media.

"It is with such deep sorrow that I'm writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus," Damon wrote in a tweet. "Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, a passionate champion for merger, and a tireless advocate for members. Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend, and a beautiful human."

With a career that spanned decades - and countless performances on the screen and stage - it's safe to say that Blum's work impacted quite a lot of people. A slew of celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Blum, including quite a lot of people who served as his costars. Here are just a few of those tributes.