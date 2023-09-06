Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals He Almost Died From Heart Surgery Complications, "I Was Really Freaked Out"

One of the most prolific movie stars of all time has to be Arnold Schwarzenegger. The iconic actor has appeared in many films over the years, like Kindergarten Cop, Twins, The Expendables, and even Terminator. Not much is known about what Schwarzenegger is doing next, but he recently released his first series on Netflix that was lauded by fans. Schwarzenegger is known for keeping his body in shape, and it turns out that right before he began filming Terminator: Dark Fate, he almost died while having heart surgery. In a new YouTube video, Schwarzenegger revealed that while he underwent valve replacement surgery, he almost died due to some unexpected bleeding and the doctors had to "open me up very quickly to save my life."

"I was really freaking out," Schwarzenegger revealed. "I woke up and all of a sudden the doctors were in front of me saying, 'I'm so sorry but it was unlike what we planned.' [They said], 'We made a mistake and poked through the heart wall,' and had to open me up very quickly." He added, "The bottom line is, you cannot roll the clock back. I was in the middle of a disaster. So now how do I get out of it? You have to shift gears. Collect yourself, shift gears and say, 'Okay what I need to do now is get out of this hospital.'"

Arnold Schwarzenegger Most Recently Appeared in Netflix's FUBAR

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Luke Brunner, a veteran CIA operative on the verge of retirement. But ringing in the golden years is put on hold when he's called up for one last undercover mission: saving another operative that just so happens to be his daughter. The series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

"FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career," showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora revealed. "I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films –– I'd hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen –– so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me. The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass... that's why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that — and more. I'd love to elaborate with more details, but sorry, it's classified."

FUBAR stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Barbara Eve Harris and Gabriel Luna. The series is exclusively streaming on Netflix.

