Recently-Found "Lostwave" Song Getting An Official Release

"Ulterior Motives," also known as "Everyone Knows That," is getting a new release following its discovery over the weekend.

It's been just two days since a years-long search for one of the internet's most mysterious songs drew to a close -- and now the musicians behind "Ulterior Motives" are set to re-record the song for an official release. "Ulterior Motives" -- alternately known as "Everyone Knows That" -- was identified on Sunday, after years of effort by dozens of internet sleuths. A clip from the song was originally uploaded to WatZatSong (a site that helps fans identify songs when apps like Shazam fail) in 2021, and went unidentified until this weekend. The song, as it turns out, was by filmmakers and composers Christopher Saint Booth and Philip Adrian Booth. As far as we can tell now, it first appeared in Angels of Passion, a 1986 adult film from CB Productions and director Jerome Bronson.

"Ulterior Motives" became one of the key songs in the "lostwave" canon. Lostwave is a subgenre of lost media -- although in many cases, the song, in full or in part, is found and it's really the circumstances of its creation that are lost to time. To find "Ulterior Motives" in full, two Redditors ended up listening to every song they could find by the composers (and, by extension, watching hours of adult films).

Over the weekend, Christopher Saint Booth shared a single comment, saying he was blown away by the revelation that thousands of people had been looking for one of his songs for years. Now, he has shared a teaser video confirming that a "clean" new version is coming.

You can see the teaser below.

Clean, of course, has kind of a dual meaning here: not only are the old recordings of "Ulterior Motives" low-quality recordings filled with analog hiss, but one of the two versions now available on YouTube features the bedroom sounds associated with Angels of Passion. The new recording, at least in theory, won't have any simulated sex going on to confuse your listening experience.

During the search, the song and the search around it even attracted mainstream media attention, getting written up in The Guardian and Rolling Stone.

There doesn't appear to be any official way to watch Angels of Passion, but it has been archived on at least one adult website, and the link has been circulating on Reddit and Discord since it was discovered.

The Booths score for TV and film, with clients that include Syfy, Sony, and Prime Video. They make horror movies that appear on Prime Video and Tubi. ComicBook.com reached out to them for comment, but we have not yet received a comment. Given how many inquiries One Truth says they have received, it's probably safe to assume the Booth brothers are equally swamped. Fans have been trying to convince them to release the song commercially, like what happened when a pair of unidentified songs from King of the Hill were found last year.