Bluey Balloon Added to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022

Today, the official social media accounts for beloved children's show Bluey revealed that the animated dog will join the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as a balloon in 2022. Perfect for the tone of the series, the announcement said that they heard New York is "really good at keepy uppy," a reference to an episode of Bluey in which the family has to keep a balloon in the air as long as possible. That one wasn't quite as large, or as Bluey shaped, but that probably wouldn't have worked ,honestly.

Since it debuted on ABC Kids in 2018, Bluey has become one of the most-watched and best-reviewed children's shows in the world. The series centers on an energetic and imaginative young dog named Bluey and her family, father Bandit, mother Chilli, and her younger sister, Bingo. It airs on Disney Junior in the U.S.

You can see the balloon below.

Here's how Disney described the series last year, when we premiered a clip featuring Robert Irwin, the son of famed wildlife preservationist and TV personality Steve Irwin:

Bluey has been lauded by media and families all over the world for its relatability of every day moments of childhood and family life. The series follows a loveable, inexhaustible 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup, Bluey, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her 4-year-old little sister, Bingo.

The series showcases the everyday events of family life – from going to a restaurant and visiting the hair dressers to catching the bus or having a playdate – and celebrates these moments, turning ordinary experiences into extraordinary imagination-packed adventures. The program won a Logie Award for Most Outstanding Children's Program in 2019 as well as an International Emmy Kids Award.

https://comicbook.com/tv-shows/news/disney-has-a-surprising-kids-cartoon-thats-blowing-what-if-and-b/#