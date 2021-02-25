Bluey Casts Robert Irwin, Son of Legendary Australian TV Personality Steve Irwin

Coming tomorrow to Disney Channel, a new episode of the massively successful children's show Bluey will debut a new character -- Alfie, voiced by Australian TV royalty Robert Irwin. Irwin, the son of legendary "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, hosts Robert's Real Life Adventures, teaching kids about the animals at the Irwin Family's zoo, and appears on the Animal Planet series Crikey! It's the Irwins, with his mother Terri and sister Bindi. Bluey, itself an Australian import which has become hugely successful on Disney+, launched a new season on February 5, and is airing new episodes every Friday on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

Among the must-see episodes is tomorrow's special story featuring Irwin. He makes a special guest appearance voicing the pup Alfie, the helpful store clerk who saves the day in the episode "The Quiet Game." premiering Friday, February 26.

The latest episodes of the series -- a rare hit with both kids and a large number of parents -- see Bluey make her first trip the movies; Mum reminisce about when Bluey was a baby; Muffin coming to visit while wearing a cone (to stop sucking her thumb!); and Bluey (and Dad) having a birthday cake mishap.

You can see a clip from the episode, featuring Irwin's Alfie, below.

Bluey has been lauded by media and families all over the world for its relatability of every day moments of childhood and family life. The series follows a loveable, inexhaustible 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup, Bluey, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her 4-year-old little sister, Bingo.

The series showcases the everyday events of family life – from going to a restaurant and visiting the hair dressers to catching the bus or having a playdate – and celebrates these moments, turning ordinary experiences into extraordinary imagination-packed adventures. The program won a Logie Award for Most Outstanding Children's Program in 2019 as well as an International Emmy Kids Award.