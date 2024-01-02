Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster Officially Merge

Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions and James Wan's Atomic Monster Productions have merged into a single production imprint – as announced by Blum himself, via Twitter (X). In his caption, Blum wrote, "@blumhouse and #AtomicMonster have officially joined forces.The preeminent homes for horror are now under one roof".

The merging of Blumhouse/Universal and Atomic Monster represents a union between a powerhouse horror movie producer (Blum) and a talented horror movie idea man – something both of them recognized when first announcing the merger:

"I don't have one idea to turn into a horror movie," Blum said at the time. "Not one. I built a business by recognizing great ideas from other people."

Wan, on the other hand, said: "I have so many ideas – so many ideas – more than I can handle by myself...It really allows me a bigger canvas to paint on, if you will. Universal is very supportive of filmmakers and brilliant at marketing. To have partners that trust you, that believe in you, that goes a long way."

In addition to films, Blumhouse/Atomic Monster also has stated intentions of producing horror content in a variety of spaces, including video games, "podcasts, live events, and perhaps merchandise."

So far, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster have successfully partnered on the 2023 horror-comedy hit M3GAN, which has a sequel film M3GAN 2.0, already in the works. Blumhouse/Atomic Monsters will also kick off the year in horror for 2024 with Night Swim, a PG-13 horror film that hits theaters this first weekend in January.

Blumhouse still has its slate of highly-anticipated horror films on the way, including Imaginary, a new take on Wolf Man from Leigh Whannel (Saw, Insidious) and the sequels M3GAN 2.0, The Exorcist: Deceiver, and The Black Phone 2. Atomic Monster has the new take on Stephen King's Salem's Lot in the pipeline, as well as the video game movie sequel Mortal Kombat 2.

