Rebel Moon Star Explains Why One of the Film's Twists "Really Did Suck"

Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire made its debut on Netflix last month, offering a massive new science fiction franchise courtesy of Zack Snyder. The film is the first installment of a two-film saga, threading the needle of its expansive world and ensemble cast of characters. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rebel Moon star Staz Nair revealed that one element of the film — the reveal that Kai (Charlie Hunnam) was secretly betraying the team — was dreaded behind the scenes, since the cast had already formed such a bond.

"The team made jokes about the fact that in the extended cut, there may or may not be a line where [Kai] goes, 'Well, if you think I'm handsome, you should see my twin brother,'" Nair revealed. "So we forged this wonderful bond, collectively. I even had some of the actors come to my wedding. Charlie and I really got along very well … And so [Kai's betrayal] really did suck. I know everyone says, 'Oh, the cast is amazing! I love them! They're the best! We really bonded,' but I know it reflects in our behind-the-scenes … and in the relationships that exist on screen."

What Is Rebel Moon About?

In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement when the film was first announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out... I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

Will There Be a Rebel Moon Director's Cut?

Snyder has confirmed that both film installments of Rebel Moon will have R-rated director's cuts, which will be released on Netflix at a later date. According to Snyder, elements of the grand Rebel Moon story are completely different in the longer cut of the film.

"I think that the director's cut sort of contains a slightly more sort of sci-fi, deconstructive element," Snyder recently explained to ComicBook.com. "Because for me, one of the things that I was tackling in, sort of conceptually, when I was thinking about it, was a way to have the irony of something like heavy metal, something super violent, super sexual, super visually gigantic in a movie where it has no business belonging in a movie like this. It cost a ton of money and that is like a real legitimate production value and it's crazy. Normally, those two things don't go together too well, because these things have big commercial appeal. So if you make it too niche ... No, but you know what I mean? It allowed me to do both ... so when you see the director's cut, you just see something a lot more weirdly, more personal, and bizarre."

Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver will be released on April 19th.