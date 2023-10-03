Dunkin' Debuts Spooky New Donut-Inspired Inflatable for Halloween

It's October and that means we're firmly in spooky season and with Halloween just weeks away, Dunkin' is getting in on the fun with limited-time treats and their first ever inflatable. On Tuesday, Dunkin' announced the debut of a six-foot-tall Inflatable Spider Donut — a first for the brand. The inflatable is inspired by the brand's iconic Spider Donut and goes on sale today at 12 p.m. ET. The actual Spider Donuts and Halloween sprinkle takeover arrives in store next week.

"Our Spider Donut has increasingly become a symbol of the Halloween spirit here at Dunkin'," said Kemma Kefalas, Director of Brand Engagement at Dunkin'. "Every October, we watch our guests celebrate the spooky season with Spider Donuts in hand. This year, we wanted to create a new and out-of-the-donut-box way for Spider Donut super fans to showcase their love for the season with this inflatable masterpiece."

(Photo: Dunkin)

As for the edible treats, the Spider Donut hits stores on October 11th. The special edition donut is a fun twist on spooky things, featuring a yeast donut with orange frosting and topped with a chocolate glazed Munchkins donut hole so it looks like a spider, completely with chocolate drizzle for legs. Fans can also get a limited-edition Spider Donut Keychain in store. Dunkin' is also introducing a Chocolate & Orange Sprinkle takeover for the classic chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry frosted donuts starting next week as well.

For those looking to get that Spider Donut inflatable, here's what you need to know. The item goes on sale at 12 pm ET today, Tuesday, October 3rd at this website. It costs $99.99.

In Other Dunkin' News

In other Dunkin' news, the brand recently unveiled a collaboration with Little Words Project and while the bracelets are currently sold out on the LWP website, a restock is in the works.

"National Coffee Day is an opportunity to give back to our loyal guests -- whether that's by treating our Dunkin' Rewards members to a free coffee or by unveiling a unique collaboration," Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin' shared. "Both Dunkin' and Little Words Project are committed to bringing joy into people's lives, making this partnership a natural fit."

Adriana Carrig, Founder and CEO of Little Words Project, added, "Since founding Little Words Project 10 years ago, my Dunkin' coffee has fueled the daily grind that building a business requires. I am absolutely honored to be working with a brand as synonymous with joy as Dunkin'. So this National Coffee Day, not only will I be celebrating the drink that gets us all through the day-to-day, but also this absolute pinnacle moment for our brand."