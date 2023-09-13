Ben Affleck and Ice Spice Announce Dunkin's New Munchkins Drink

One of the most unexpected yet hilarious marketing campaigns of the year was seeing Ben Affleck emerge as a spokesperson for Dunkin', thanks to a commercial featuring him working an actual drive-through, and the actor is back to announce an all-new beverage. Revealed during tonight's 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Affleck teamed up with Ice Spice to release a new drink honoring the performer, with the indulgent iced beverage including an actual MUNCHKIN treat blended into each serving. With fans already excited to check out its fall menu and pumpkin-flavored items, the Ice Spice MUNCHKINS Drink really takes things to a new level. The Ice Spice MUNCHKINS Drink is now available nationwide.

"Pumpkin spice season has gotten a bit predictable lately, so we sought help from our friends Ben Affleck and Ice Spice to create a new pumpkin obsession that only Dunkin' can offer," Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin', shared in a statement. "The result? The collaboration you never knew you needed: Pumpkin Munchkins and Frozen Dunkin' Coffee, blended together to create the Ice Spice MUNCHKINS Drink. It's fun, it's delicious, and it's not your ordinary pumpkin drink!"

"I've always been a Dunkin' girl!" Ice Spice added. "Collaborating with Dunkin' and Ben Affleck on this spot was a dream. The drink has a fun twist, a little something in the name for my fans, too. I can't wait for everyone to try it."

Per press release, "Having its grand premiere at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the commercial -- concepted and brought to life by Affleck and the advertising division of production company, Artists Equity -- delivers an amusing take on the two powerhouses brainstorming the next big thing for Dunkin' in his office. Ice Spice's massive fan base served as the muse, leading to the introduction of the Ice Spice MUNCHKINS Drink, marking an exciting evolution in Dunkin's beverage offerings. Artists Equity served as the brand's agency, production, and post-production company for the commercial. This campaign also marks the first work for Artists Equity and Dunkin' since formalizing their partnership following the success of their Super Bowl work.

"For the first time, Dunkin' has artfully combined two of its cherished delights into an irresistible seasonal drink. The Ice Spice MUNCHKINS Drink blends its smooth, creamy Frozen Coffee with Pumpkin MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Historically, no bakery treat had made its way into one of Dunkin's signature drinks -- other than the classic dunk of a donut into coffee. This indulgent frozen coffee treat is blended with pieces of pumpkin cake MUNCHKINS, reminiscent of the texture of a cookies and cream shake. The pumpkin-forward flavor appeals to those early bird pumpkin aficionados, regardless of the season's official start. With its frozen base, it's the perfect go-to for those eager to embrace the pumpkin wave ahead of schedule.

"This spot joins the roster of Dunkin' commercials conceived, directed, and produced by Affleck and Artists Equity. Continuing his affinity for his hometown brand, the ad builds on his longstanding love of Dunkin' while welcoming a new member of the Dunkin' family -- Ice Spice. The work also welcomed a new director, Beedy, into the mix helping bring the creation to life from behind the camera."

