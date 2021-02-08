Fantastic Four Fans Freaked Out by Inspiration 4's SpaceX Travel Super Bowl Ad

Fans of the Fantastic Four were stunned while watching Super Bowl 2021 when an ad for a company Inspiration 4 drew a lot of strange comparisons to Marvel's First Family. With a reboot of the Fantastic Four in the works from Marvel Studios, many fans are wondering about the impending MCU debut for the original team of superheroes. The initiative for the first civilian space travel project from SpaceX is allowing everyday people to join the trip to space, but people are concerned about the similarities to Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben's trip that resulted in their unstable molecules and superpowers.

Check out the trailer, directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, in the video player above! And keep reading to see what people have to say about SpaceX's Inspiration 4 plans.

Just to refresh you, the Fantastic Four was a group of regular people comprised of a group of scientists and pilots who teamed up for an experimental trip into space where they were bathed in unstable molecules, resulting in the group becoming the group of superpowers explorers known as the Fantastic Four.

Whether this was intentional or completely by accident, only Elon Musk knows! But for now, fans seem to be convinced that SpaceX is trying to create the First Family of superheroes in the real world.

Read on to see how Marvel fans are reacting to the Super Bowl ad of Musk's attempts to make the Fantastic Four.