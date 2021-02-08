Fantastic Four Fans Freaked Out by Inspiration 4's SpaceX Travel Super Bowl Ad
Fans of the Fantastic Four were stunned while watching Super Bowl 2021 when an ad for a company Inspiration 4 drew a lot of strange comparisons to Marvel's First Family. With a reboot of the Fantastic Four in the works from Marvel Studios, many fans are wondering about the impending MCU debut for the original team of superheroes. The initiative for the first civilian space travel project from SpaceX is allowing everyday people to join the trip to space, but people are concerned about the similarities to Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben's trip that resulted in their unstable molecules and superpowers.
Check out the trailer, directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, in the video player above! And keep reading to see what people have to say about SpaceX's Inspiration 4 plans.
Just to refresh you, the Fantastic Four was a group of regular people comprised of a group of scientists and pilots who teamed up for an experimental trip into space where they were bathed in unstable molecules, resulting in the group becoming the group of superpowers explorers known as the Fantastic Four.
Whether this was intentional or completely by accident, only Elon Musk knows! But for now, fans seem to be convinced that SpaceX is trying to create the First Family of superheroes in the real world.
Read on to see how Marvel fans are reacting to the Super Bowl ad of Musk's attempts to make the Fantastic Four.
Same here....
prevnext
i thought this was a fantastic 4 ad pls pic.twitter.com/XG2ZCVG2TB— preethi loves wandavision | GO BUCS (@ringinurpocket) February 8, 2021
Charlie Goes Crazy
prevnext
Oh wait? The game is over? Sorry, spent the last 3 hours trying to figure out if the Inspiration 4 commercial truly is a Fantastic Four deep fake trailer ... pic.twitter.com/tuZeZ5Qsxh— #ROC the Mike (@mhuntone) February 8, 2021
Disapointing
prevnext
I’m still just sad Inspiration 4 wasn’t a guerrilla campaign for the Fantastic 4 to enter the MCU.— Kevin Price (@otherkevinprice) February 8, 2021
*raises hand*
prevnext
Alright, who straight-up thought this Inspiration-4 Super Bowl— Mars Fargo 🕷 (@FargoMars) February 8, 2021
ad was a “Fantastic 4” trailer?https://t.co/xv9vUQBaV2
Eyes are open!
prevnext
I'm not fully convinced Inspiration 4 isn't an elaborate Fantastic Four teaser trailer. pic.twitter.com/5Il7LPmFDp— Desert 🏜️ Jess 💖 (@jajimenez5) February 8, 2021
Count us in!
prevnext
Anyone else thing the Inspiration 4 commercial was a promo for a new Fantastic 4? Just me?!?! pic.twitter.com/yCXLnJaiXz— Kyle Sanchez (@keatonsanchez12) February 8, 2021
You're not the only one...
prevnext
I saw the Inspiration 4 commercial immediately following the Falcon and Winter Soldier trailer. Saw the 4 in a blue circle and thought it was a Fantastic Four teaser. Now, I'm disappointed.https://t.co/tUjhjKKX25— Samuel Moon (@TheSamuelMoon) February 8, 2021
If we don't get super powers, this is false advertising!
prevnext
Inspiration 4 seems cleverly designed to make people think it’s a fantastic four teaser and not an advertisement for Elon Musk wanting to blow four people up on their way to earth orbit for st judes hospital— baby yoda is a narc (@bingesinking) February 7, 2021
Next stop, the Negative Zone!
prevnext
Inspiration is tempting fate by launching civilians into space with the fantastic four logo in their name pic.twitter.com/kf1avPfSEo— ROBBAR (@_ROBBAR_) February 7, 2021
No Lies Detected
prev
Anybody else getting fantastic 4 vibes from the Inspiration 4 commercial.... Cuzzzz that expedition didn’t go great. Last I heard. pic.twitter.com/wcua9uRT5C— Dave Fleis (@fleisdav) February 7, 2021