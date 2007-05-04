Fantastic Four Reboot Announced by Marvel Studios From Spider-Man Director Jon Watts

✖

Marvel Studios shocked everyone at Disney Investor Day 2020 with the reveal that Fantastic Four would be returning to the big screen with Spider-Man 3 director Jon Watts helming the upcoming project. Watts will be taking over the his second Marvel Studios franchise since he was brought on with Sony to chart Spider-Man's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though now he'll have the tall task of introducing Marvel's First Family. There is no word yet on who will join the cast for the movie, though we will likely learn more in the weeks as Watts and Marvel's Kevin Feige get to work on the future film.

Fantastic Four has long been a property Marvel fans have been exciting to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Disney purchased 20th Century Fox and returned the rights of Fantastic Four and the X-Men to Marvel, fans have been eager to find out what Feige would have planned for the franchise.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

It's been over a year but now we know the debut and/or return of Fantastic Four is finally in the works. This shouldn't come as a surprise to those who were paying close attention, as a production company was registered called Solve Everything LLC. While that name itself might not seem exciting, it is a direct reference to Jonathan Hickman and Dale Eaglesham's first arc on the writer's epic run on Fantastic Four.

It remains to be seen if Watts will be taking a lot of influence from Hickman's run on Fantastic Four, a fan-favorite series of comics that also included the death of Johnny Storm, the membership of Spider-Man, the creation of the Future Foundation, and the War of the Four Cities.

There's also the possibility that this could be leading into the next major Marvel Studios crossover event, as Hickman, Spider-Man, and the Fantastic Four all had major roles in the comic event series Secret Wars. Fans have long speculated that Hickman's version of the iconic storyline (not to be confused with the original comic series from the '80s) will serve as the basis for the plot. While that's not confirmed, the forthcoming introduction of the Fantastic Four will likely serve even more speculation.

There's no word yet on when Fantastic Four will be on track to hit theaters, but stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more details coming about the First Family's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.