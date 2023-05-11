Keanu Reeves' Band Dogstar Is Releasing a New Album

Keanu Reeves has been a pretty busy man for the past few years, and he hasn't shown any signs of stopping. Reeves most recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 4, which was originally intended as the finale to the franchise, but with its amazing box office numbers, it just may come back for yet another sequel. With all of the projects the actor is attached to, you would think he wouldn't have the time for any side gigs, but it seems that he's ready to make his triumphant return to music with his band Dogstar. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves has officially reunited with Dogstar, in which he serves as the bassist, and they're about to release a new album as well as perform at the BottleRock music festival in Napa Valley on May 27th.

Keanu Reeves Gives Update on Constantine Sequel

After James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios every project announced beforehand has been up in the air, including the Constantine sequel. Since the announcement that the sequel was in development, there hasn't been any updates and Gunn seems like he's more into doing his own thing. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently got the chance to speak with Reeves for John Wick: Chapter 4 and the actor indicated that he currently doesn't know if the sequel will ultimately happen.

"I was hoping it would, but we don't know," Reeves explained in our exclusive interview. "Yeah, we're trying."

John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Updates on Fifth Film

"Look, I mean, this in a good way, it's a business. When you have something successful, yeah, of course, you want to keep doing it," the John Wick director revealed in a recent interview. "But it's very easy to be repetitive. The trick is how you be repetitive with individuality. How do you put your authorship or your agency into something that's obviously been done three times before? The real question you ask yourself is not, 'Do I want it?' Yes, I wouldn't mind doing it. We just tried to knock it out of the park. We tried to put everything on the table, take nothing, and leave it all. Like, 'Fuck it, every idea. We're not saving anything. We're not trying to build. Just everything you got, leave it there."

"We feel we put everything we had into 'John Wick 4,' and we feel we completed the cycle. We feel like we ended it. So, we feel like, 'You know, that was a great way to wrap up the previous three films and the fourth and deliver something satisfying and fun.'" Stahelski added.

