John Wick 5: Director Chad Stahelski Addresses Fan-Demand for Sequel

John Wick: Chapter 4 raced into theaters earlier this year to both critical acclaim and massive box office returns, earning at least $416 million around the world. Though the story told within the film itself doesn't necessarily lend itself to follow-ups, what with the unfortunate demise of the eponymous hitman and all, Wick helmer Chad Stahelski now says he thinks the franchise will continue living on.

"Look, I mean, this in a good way, it's a business. When you have something successful, yeah, of course, you want to keep doing it," the helmer said in a recent chat with The Direct. "But it's very easy to be repetitive. The trick is how you be repetitive with individuality. How do you put your authorship or your agency into something that's obviously been done three times before?"

The filmmaker went on to explain how the fan response to all four Wick movies has been a humbling experience for him, though he's unsure of what his own thoughts on continuing the franchise are.

"The real question you ask yourself is not, 'Do I want it?' Yes, I wouldn't mind doing it. We just tried to knock it out of the park. We tried to put everything on the table, take nothing, and leave it all. Like, 'Fuck it, every idea. We're not saving anything. We're not trying to build. Just everything you got, leave it there,'" Stahelski recalled.

He added, "We feel we put everything we had into 'John Wick 4,' and we feel we completed the cycle. We feel like we ended it. So, we feel like, 'You know, that was a great way to wrap up the previous three films and the fourth and deliver something satisfying and fun.'"

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits Digital HD on May 23rd and hits 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and On Demand on June 13th. You can check out your pre-order options right here.