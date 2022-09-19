Killing Eve's Sandra Oh Spotted in Attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

England's Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday with the monarch's state funeral attended not only by those close to the Queen, but by world leaders and other international representatives including Sandra Oh. The Killing Eve star was spotted attending the somber event and, later, shared personal photos from the day on her Instagram as well. Oh, who is Canadian, attended as part of the official Canadian delegation with Oh having been awarded the Order of Canada in 2021.

According to Deadline, the Order of Canada is the second highest honor that one can receive in Canada, a Commonwealth country. The Order was created by the Queen in 1967 to honor people "whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations and whose compassion unites our communities." Oh wore a badge bearing the colors of Canada for the funeral and captioned her photos "Proud to represent [Canada] w/my fellow Order of Canada & Valour recipients [Gregory Charles] [Mark Tewksbury], [Leslie Arthur Palmer] at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II funeral at Westminster Abbey today."

Monday's funeral concludes a period of mourning observed in both Canada and the United Kingdom following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday, September 8th at the age of 96. The Queen began her reign in 1952 at the age 25 with her 70-year rule the longest in British history. The Queen had just celebrated her historic Platinum Jubilee back in June. That celebration, in part, included a short film featuring the Queen and the iconic Paddington Bear.

"Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humour, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss. While The Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time."

"Filming Her Majesty's tea party with Paddington Bear was such an emotional day for the entire crew," Rosie Alison of Heyday Films added. "All of us were in awe of the Queen's wit, warmth and radiant aura as she patiently engaged with a polite, clumsy but very well-intentioned bear. Of course, she shone, and put Paddington (and all of us) at ease. Capturing this lovely encounter was an absolute joy and unique privilege for the whole team. In Paddington's words, 'Happy Jubilee Ma'am. And thank you. For everything'."

In addition to Oh, other celebrities present at the Queen's state funeral, which was televised and watched by billions across the world, included Bear Grylls and Sophie Winkleman. Following the state funeral, the Queen was buried in a private service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.