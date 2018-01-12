✖

While the anticipation for Paddington 3 continues to keep fans going around the world, star Ben Whishaw and production companies Heyday Films & Studiocanal were secretly putting together a new short film featuring the bear and an unexpected co-star, Queen Elizabeth II of England. Deadline brings word that on the occasion of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking the 70th anniversary of her ascent to the throne, an original short film featuring Elizabeth and Paddington Bear premiered on the BBC. According to the trade this has been in the works for sometime and managed to remain a secret while the BBC, Heyday Films, and Buckingham Palace all collaborated on it.

In the short, Paddington and the Queen meet for tea and discuss their mutual love for marmalade sandwiches, with Elizabeth II joking that she keeps hers in her handbag. Naturally some mischief occurs as well and, as the trade puts it, the scene concludes with Paddington and Queen Elizabeth II "using a spoon to tap out the beat of Queen's We Will Rock You anthem on a China teacup." You can watch a clip from it below!

This on par if not better than the Olympic James Bond scene.

The Queen having tea with Paddington – incredible that at 96 and after 70 years on the throne she still has the power to surprise #platinumpartyatthepalace pic.twitter.com/88NP1ScpXx — Michael Cowan (@mrmikecowan) June 4, 2022

"Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humour, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss. While The Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time."

"Filming Her Majesty's tea party with Paddington Bear was such an emotional day for the entire crew," Rosie Alison of Heyday Films added. "All of us were in awe of the Queen's wit, warmth and radiant aura as she patiently engaged with a polite, clumsy but very well-intentioned bear. Of course, she shone, and put Paddington (and all of us) at ease. Capturing this lovely encounter was an absolute joy and unique privilege for the whole team. In Paddington's words, 'Happy Jubilee Ma'am. And thank you. For everything'."

No release date for Paddington 3 has been announced yet but the film is in active development and on track to shoot this year. Specific details surrounding the project remain under wraps, although that surely won't stop fans from getting hyped about the idea of seeing the lovable stuffed bear onscreen again. Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Mark Burton — all of whom worked on the first two Paddington films — will be writing the story for Paddington 3. Burton will be writing the script with Jon Foster and James Lamont.