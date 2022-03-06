Kingsman Star Taron Egerton Collapses On Stage During New Play’s Opening Night

Taron Egerton is best known for playing Eggsy in Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and he also received critical acclaim back in 2019 for playing Elton John in Rocketman. The performer opened a new play called Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre in London last night, but things went awry when the actor collapsed onstage. According to Deadline, the 32-year-old star collapsed in the middle of the show and was helped by a doctor who was in the audience. After about 40 minutes, the play continued with the understudy finishing the role.

Director Marianne Elliott came on stage to assure the crowd that Egerton was “absolutely fine,” and the actor took to Instagram today to repeat the sentiment. “As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of Cock last night. I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out. That being said, apparently you’re meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night. That you to the amazing team at the theatre and my wonderful cast mates for being so lovely.” You can view a screenshot of the full story below:

As for the Kingsman franchise, a Kingsman 3 is still expected to be released. During a recent interview to promote The King’s Man, director Matthew Vaughn teased that the new prequel will help set up the upcoming threequel.

“There has to be some bleeding into it because, in theory, whatever happens there should be … the history of the King’s Man. So there’s a few little easter eggs we’ve been put in there, which will pay off. One of them is an easter egg that’s screwing us up right now because we didn’t quite think it out logically. And now I’m looking at going, ‘Oh f*ck. How do we make that work?’ So I’ve sort of screwed myself up already. But we’re, uh, it’s one of the, uh, [LAUGH] yeah, yeah … The problem is sometimes you think you have it on the day, you think that’s a great idea. And then on this case, three years later, you go, ‘Now maybe I shouldn’t have done that,’” Vaughn teased.

We’re happy to hear Egerton is okay, and looking forward to his future projects!