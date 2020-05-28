Lord of the Rings Fans Are Flipping Out About Upcoming Cast Reunion

Earlier today actor Josh Gad released the trailer for his latest Reunited Apart YouTube special, revealing that the cast of The Lord of the Rings feature film series will come together once again for a bit of online fellowship. Gad's trailer quickly sparked a fire with the fandom of the Peter Jackson directed movies whose reactions ranged from sobbing and screaming, to shouting for joy and a real drought of jokes. We've collected some of the best reactions to the news below, which is frankly a wave of positivity and excitement that we could all use.The full reunion episode featuring the Lord of the Rings cast will be available on YouTube, this Sunday, May 31, starting at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET. You can subscribed to Gad's channel by clicking here to make sure that you don't miss it.

Cast members from the epic fantasy films that are confirmed to appear in clude Sean Astin (Samwise), Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Elijah Wood (Frodo), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Billy Boyd (Pippin), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Sean Bean (Boromir), Karl Urban (Éomer), Miranda Otto (Éowyn), John Rhys-Davies (Gimli), Liv Tyler (Arwen), plus co-writer/producer Fran Walsh and director Peter Jackson. Each of Gad's previous Reunited Apart episodes have also included some surprise special guests, so be on the lookout for those!