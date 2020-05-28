Lord of the Rings Fans Are Flipping Out About Upcoming Cast Reunion
Earlier today actor Josh Gad released the trailer for his latest Reunited Apart YouTube special, revealing that the cast of The Lord of the Rings feature film series will come together once again for a bit of online fellowship. Gad's trailer quickly sparked a fire with the fandom of the Peter Jackson directed movies whose reactions ranged from sobbing and screaming, to shouting for joy and a real drought of jokes. We've collected some of the best reactions to the news below, which is frankly a wave of positivity and excitement that we could all use.The full reunion episode featuring the Lord of the Rings cast will be available on YouTube, this Sunday, May 31, starting at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET. You can subscribed to Gad's channel by clicking here to make sure that you don't miss it.
Cast members from the epic fantasy films that are confirmed to appear in clude Sean Astin (Samwise), Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Elijah Wood (Frodo), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Billy Boyd (Pippin), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Sean Bean (Boromir), Karl Urban (Éomer), Miranda Otto (Éowyn), John Rhys-Davies (Gimli), Liv Tyler (Arwen), plus co-writer/producer Fran Walsh and director Peter Jackson. Each of Gad's previous Reunited Apart episodes have also included some surprise special guests, so be on the lookout for those!
Gandalf is here for you in these troubling times
When Gandalf showed up I cried and cheered. My neighbors are probably concerned 😂😭❤️— 🦋tonnisolo🦋 (@meeeskamouse) May 27, 2020
Elvish crying sounds the same
Me: I honesty hate all of these cast reunion zooms.— Lauren (@laurkgreb) May 27, 2020
Josh Gad: The Lord of The Rings.
Me: *cries in elvish*
AND MY AXE
MY HEART 🥺😭 https://t.co/E9LvzbseRQ— jobula rasa 🪐 (@jabularasa) May 27, 2020
Same
Josh I am FULLY sobbing, thank you, you fully made my day. It sounds dumb AF but all I needed was to hear Frodo and Gandalf's lines unexpectedly. ❤— ꜱᴀʏ ʏᴇꜱ ᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴊᴇꜱꜱ - 🏳️🌈 ℝ𝕃𝔹 (@WhyJessWhyJess) May 27, 2020
It's happening
https://t.co/jDk3ECc9Z9 pic.twitter.com/dttts4tI6U— Olimpia (@Olimpia_ar) May 27, 2020
It hits different during quarantine
was not prepared to get emotional at the gandalf quote 😂😭— chelsea (@g0thghost) May 27, 2020
It really is though!
OH MY GOD THIS IS SO EXCITING!!!!!!!!!😱😱😱😱😱🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/rN4lkxP6kg— Hildi🦦🦥🌍⛰☘ (@otterybatch) May 27, 2020
No words needed
May 27, 2020
Same as after watching the movies tbh
I 100% just broke down crying. https://t.co/MzOIgoWLKK— [extremely soft Hozier voice] ehmmm (@sharminated) May 27, 2020
Okay this was funny
Wait, was Olaf in Lord of the Rings and I missed it this whole time...?— C A N D I C E 💭 (@CandiceLikesYou) May 27, 2020
