Josh Gad Drops Teaser For Lord of the Rings Cast Reunion

Actor Josh Gad is set to return this Sunday with another of his Reunited Apart specials, this time featuring the cast of the Oscar winning The Lord of the Rings feature film series. Gad posted the official trailer for the cast reunion online (which you can watch above), while cast member Dominic Monaghan (Merry) posted a screenshot from the reunion confirming all of the people that will be present for the event including: Sean Astin (Samwise), Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Elijah Wood (Frodo), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Billy Boyd (Pippin), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Sean Bean (Boromir), Karl Urban (Éomer), Miranda Otto (Éowyn), John Rhys-Davies (Gimli), Liv Tyler (Arwen), co-writer Fran Walsh, and director Peter Jackson.

The full reunion episode featuring the Lord of the Rings cast will be available on YouTube, this Sunday, May 31, starting at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET. You can subscribed to Gad's channel by clicking here to make sure that you don't miss it.

Gad has headlines since launching this YouTube series during quarantine putting together a highly-anticipated reunion of The Goonies cast including Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, plus screenwriter Chris Columbus, executive producer Steven Spielberg and director Richard Donner. He made fans hearts melt once again after reuniting the cast and crew of Back to the Future, including stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson (Lorraine McFly), Elisabeth Shue (Jennifer Parker), and writer-director Robert Zemeckis.

The third reunion assembled by Gad was for yet another '80s comedy, the Ron Howard-directed Splash. Howard appeared on that call along with producer Brian Grazer, writers Babaloo Mandel & Lowell Ganz, and stars Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah, and Eugene Levy. A special guest appeared on that episode as well with actor Ryan Reynolds, so keep an eye out for a potential special guest during the Lord of the Rings episode too!

Gad has remained ever the busy bee In addition to his many movie cast reunions that he's hosted online in the past few weeks. The Frozen star has reprised his role of the lovable snowman Olaf from the award winning film series for a series of shorts titled At Home With Olaf. All of the work done on the shorts was conducted from home not only by Gad but the animators, writers, directors, and composers. Furthermore, the actor has also been tapped in recent days to star in the upcoming disaster film Moonfall from director Roland Emmerich.

