Batman Star Michael Keaton Backs Biden With Voting Video: “Be the Hero”
Earlier today, Jay and Silent Bob speculated about for whom Batman would cast his vote. Now Batman -- one of them at least -- is speaking fo himself. Today, Michael Keaton released a video onto Twitter where he encourages his fans, especially his fellow Pennsylvanians, to go out and vote for Democrats' presidential ticket, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In the video, he says, "Hey everybody, this is Michael Keaton, your fellow Pennsylvanian. This is it. It's coming down to us. We get the chance to be be the hero right now, the buzzer-beater, the walk-off. Don't just do it for Joe and Kamala. Do it for your little brother, your little sister. Do it for the next generation. Do it for the environment, for justice, for equality, and just to end this insane chaos. For more years of that? I don't think so."
Keaton then trades his Pittsburgh Pirates hat for a Biden campaign hat and says, "So, get 'em." You can watch the video below.
November 2, 2020
Keaton became an icon when he played Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's two Batman movies, 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns. He is reportedly returning to that role in DC's upcoming The Flash movie. For now, his political message got Batman trending on Twitter. Keep reading to see what people are saying about it on social media.
Election Day is this Tuesday, November 3rd.
The Best
prevnext
....annnnd one more reason why he’s not JUST the best Batman, he’s just the best. 👍 https://t.co/nttF0zPIjG— patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) November 2, 2020
Batman Has Spoken
prevnext
Batman has spoken.
Michael Keaton with the mic drop... pic.twitter.com/9lpryBrNii— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 2, 2020
Listen to Batman
prevnext
Hey America listen to Batman!#Vote @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/XPnmB5aT4A— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 2, 2020
GOAT
prevnext
In a purely unrelated matter, Michael Keaton is the best movie Batman and likely always will be.— Gail Simone (@GailSimone) November 2, 2020
Go Vote, Batman!
prevnext
Holy smokes, Batman! We gotta go vote! https://t.co/onPGpPCltl— TEQ 🦢👑 (@TJKilla_0) November 2, 2020
The OG
prevnext
Listen to the OG Batman folks. #VOTE https://t.co/YFryWOveP6— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 2, 2020
Greatest Batman
prevnext
The Greatest Batman has spoken. https://t.co/rLSyhXZPZf— it be Liz (@lizcon) November 2, 2020
When Batman Speaks...
prevnext
Listen to Batman. #VoteBidenHarrisToSaveAmerica https://t.co/z1wS1IP4g9— Dr. John Biggan (@Biggan4Congress) November 2, 2020
Simple
prevnext
Hell YES!!!!— Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) November 2, 2020
Loved his last video and love this one. #Batman for #BidenHarris2020
It’s so simple folks, let’s do the right thing. https://t.co/WJOMgWCth3
Listen
prev
Listen to Batman, people! Vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! https://t.co/R5AS3ArE5r— Ryan Huelsman (@TheAmazingRyGuy) November 2, 2020