Batman Star Michael Keaton Backs Biden With Voting Video: “Be the Hero”

Earlier today, Jay and Silent Bob speculated about for whom Batman would cast his vote. Now Batman -- one of them at least -- is speaking fo himself. Today, Michael Keaton released a video onto Twitter where he encourages his fans, especially his fellow Pennsylvanians, to go out and vote for Democrats' presidential ticket, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In the video, he says, "Hey everybody, this is Michael Keaton, your fellow Pennsylvanian. This is it. It's coming down to us. We get the chance to be be the hero right now, the buzzer-beater, the walk-off. Don't just do it for Joe and Kamala. Do it for your little brother, your little sister. Do it for the next generation. Do it for the environment, for justice, for equality, and just to end this insane chaos. For more years of that? I don't think so."

Keaton then trades his Pittsburgh Pirates hat for a Biden campaign hat and says, "So, get 'em." You can watch the video below.

Keaton became an icon when he played Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's two Batman movies, 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns. He is reportedly returning to that role in DC's upcoming The Flash movie. For now, his political message got Batman trending on Twitter. Keep reading to see what people are saying about it on social media.

Election Day is this Tuesday, November 3rd.