Miles Teller Speaks Out on Alleged Assault After Pat McAfee Cracks Joke on WWE SmackDown

On Friday, it was reported that Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller had been assaulted while on vacation in Hawaii with TMZ reporting that the actor had been punched in the face by a man who confronted him in the restroom. The incident was referenced on Friday evening by commentator Pat McAffe, with McAfee even sharing a clip featuring a joke about the incident on WWE SmackDown on Twitter writing "WOW Miles Teller didn't even eat a shot that hard". Teller, however, is speaking out about the incident.

Teller, who was reportedly on vacation in Maui with his wife Keleigh Sperry as well as his Divergent co-Star Shailene Woodley and her fiance, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at the time of the incident, replied to McAffe's tweet.

"I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom," Teller wrote. "Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud."

WOW Miles Teller didn't even eat a shot that hard

McAfee later apologized, replying "Miles.. I apologize for not knowing the whole story. I will fix my position and make it right... with that being said, it was a pretty good segue."

According to TMZ, Teller was assaulted while at Monkeypod Kitchen on Maui. TMZ reported that the dispute was related to allegations that Teller owed money for his 2019 wedding in Maui, but Sperry took to Instagram Stories to debunk that, writing that the claims were false.

"The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by @TMZ over 'money' is completely false," Sperry wrote (via NBC Connecticut). "Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom."

Teller will star in the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick and it was recently announced that the actor had been cast as producer Al Ruddy in The Offer, Paramount Plus' upcoming series telling the behind-the-scenes story about the making of The Godfather. Teller replaces Armie Hammer who was previously cast in the role but departed the project earlier this year after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced.

The Offer, which takes its title from the iconic line in the Francis Ford Coppola Oscar-winning film, will tell the story of Ruddy's experience as a producer on The Godfather in 1972. The series comes from writers Nikki Toscano (Hunters) and Michael Tolkin (The Player). Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will direct the first and last block of the series as well as executive produce alongside Teller, Toscano, the real-life Al Ruddy, and Leslie Greif. Production on the series is expected to begin sometime in the next few months. It’s not clear who else will be appearing in the series, though other real-life figures involved with The Godfather that will play a part in the series will include Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, and Talia Shire.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic