Miles Teller Replaces Armie Hammer in Godfather Series After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Miles Teller has been cast as producer Al Ruddy in The Offer, Paramount Plus' upcoming series telling the behind-the-scenes story about the making of The Godfather. Teller, who will also star in the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick, replaces Armie Hammer who was previously cast in the role but departed the project earlier this year after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. According to Variety, Teller will also executive produce The Offer in addition to starring in the 10-episode limited series.

The Offer, which takes its title from the iconic line in the Francis Ford Coppola Oscar-winning film, will tell the story of Ruddy's experience as a producer on The Godfather in 1972. The series comes from writers Nikki Toscano (Hunters) and Michael Tolkin (The Player). Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will direct the first and last block of the series as well as executive produce alongside Teller, Toscano, the real-life Al Ruddy, and Leslie Greif. Production on the series is expected to begin sometime in the next few months. It’s not clear who else will be appearing in the series, though other real-life figures involved with The Godfather that will play a part in the series will include Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, and Talia Shire.

Interestingly, The Offer isn't the only upcoming project centered around the making of The Godfather, a film that is widely considered to be one of the greatest American films of all time. A film, Francis and The Godfather, is in development with Oscar Isaac expected to star as Francis Ford Coppola and Jake Gyllenhaal as Paramount head Robert Evans. That project is based on a Black List script by Andrew Farotte and director Barry Levinson is attached to direct.

In January, allegations against Hammer surfaced prompting the actor to drop out of several projects, including not just The Offer but the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding which would have seen Hammer co-star alongside Jennifer Lopez, as well as Gaslit, a new series from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The actor was later dropped by his agency, WME, after multiple additional allegations surfaced. Hammer has denied these claims. He is next expected to be seen in Death on the Nile, which after multiple release delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected in theaters on February 11, 2022.

