Milky Way Salted Caramel Bars to Be Introduced Later This Fall

Come October, the Mars candy family is growing by one — starting in October, Milky Way Salted Caramel candy bars will receive a light rollout as per reports from INSIDER. Sometime in October, select Walmart locations will get first dibs at selling the candy bar in the “share” size, weighing in at 3.16oz. Then starting in January, the company will begin a nationwide rollout with various sizes, including the traditional single pack (1.56oz.), share size, and a Fun Size 6 Pack.

Little information has been unveiled about the bar itself or how it plans to introduce salted caramel to the mix. Are these simply regular Milky Way bars with salt sprinkled on top? Or do the bars feature a new Salted Caramel mixture layered between to chocolate and nougat?

We also don’t know if the Salted Caramel bars will be a permanent addition to the Milky Way lineup or if it’s a limited-time offering. In addition to the regular Milky Way bar, Mars has introduced Milky Way Midnight bars featuring dark chocolate and most recently, added Milky Way Simply caramel bars to the line on a permanent basis in 2010.

Each Halloween, the candy company also rolls at Milky Way Caramel Apple in Fun Size bags, great for trick-or-treaters. Last August, the brand also introduced Milky Way Fudge, a bar which replaced the traditional nougat with fudge-based nougat, though sales of that item are expected to wrap up by the end of 2019.

