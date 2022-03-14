Pillsbury Releases Limited Edition Easter Cookies

With Daylight Savings Time back in effect and St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, spring is effectively here and that means it’s time for Easter treats. To get people into the festive spirit, Pillsbury is bringing back three beloved cookie dough varieties just in time for the holiday — but only for a limited time.

Pillsbury recently announced the return of their Bunny and Chick Shape Sugar Cookie Doughs as well as the Egg Shape Cutout Cookie Dough. Bunny Shape Sugar Cookie Dough features a pink bunny — a classic symbol of the Easter holiday and spring season. The cookies are safe to eat raw so people can enjoy them straight from the package or, if they can stand the wait, baked in the oven. They are available now at retailers nationwide and are available in packages of 20 pre-cut cookies for a suggested retail of 3 for $8.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Chick Shape Sugar Cookie Dough are similar to the Bunny Shape Sugar Cookie Dough. They’re safe to eat raw or baked and come in packages of 20 pre-cut cookies for a suggested retail of 3 for $8. The big difference is that the Chick Shape Sugar Cookie Dough features a yellow baby chick, another classic symbol of spring. Then there’s the Egg Shape Cutout Cookie Dough. This dough offers a bit of ease to creativity in the kitchen as the egg-shaped cookies are a perfect shape every time with no measuring or mixing required. They can be baked and enjoyed as-is or decorated for extra fun. They are also safe to eat raw, so cookie dough enthusiasts rejoice. These are also available now at retailers nationwide and come in packages of 10 pre-cut cookies with a suggested retail of 3 for $8.

And, keeping with the spring theme, Pillsbury has another limited-edition cookie offering available. As we’ve previously reported, Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Lucky Charms Cookie Dough is available now just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Pillsbury Sugar Cookies come blended with your favorite Lucky Charms marshmallows in this magically delicious treat.” These cookies also are safe to eat raw straight from the package or baked in the oven. Each package makes 12 big cookies and has a suggested retail of 3 packages for $8.

Each of these three cookie offerings are available for a limited time so if these are any of your returning favorites, you’ll want to pick them up before they disappear. All three varieties are on shelves at grocery retailers now.

Which of the new spring cookies from Pillsbury are your favorite? Let us know in the comments!