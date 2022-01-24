Pillsbury Releases Limited Edition Lucky Charms Cookie Dough and More for Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day

With January winding to a close and the winter holidays behind us, it’s time to look ahead to the new celebrations and next up on the calendar are Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day and Pillsbury is releasing three limited-edition, ready-to-bake cookie doughs to get the party started. Returning to the lineup this year are fan favorite Pillsbury Shape Hearts Sugar Cookie Dough, Pillsbury Heart Cutout Shape Sugar Cookie Dough, and Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Lucky Charms Cookie Dough.

Pillsbury Shape Hearts Sugar Cookie Dough is described as adding “a Valentine’s Day spin to the beloved Pillsbury cookie dough cut-outs fan know and love. Stamped with red and pink hearts at each cookie center, we’re crushing on this favorite seasonal cookie design.” The cookies are safe to eat raw straight from the package or can be baked in the oven. They’re available in packages of 20 pre-cut cookies with a suggested retail of 3 packages for $8.

Pillsbury Heart Cutout Shape Sugar Cookie Dough is described as coming “re-cut in the shape of hearts ready to be decorated with the icing and sprinkles of your choice. The Best part? There’s no mixing or measuring required with these adorable cookies.” These cookies are also safe to eat raw straight from the package or baked in the oven. They are also available in packages of 20 pre-cut cookies with a suggested retail price of three packages for $8.

Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Lucky Charms Cookie dough is described as introducing “Lucky the Leprechaun’s world of cereal in cookie dough form just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Pillsbury Sugar Cookies come blended with your favorite Lucky Charms marshmallows in this magically delicious treat.” These cookies also are safe to eat raw straight from the package or baked in the oven. Each package makes 12 big cookies and has a suggested retail of 3 packages for $8.

Each of these three cookie offerings are available for a limited time so if these are any of your returning favorites, you’ll want to pick them up before they disappear. All three varieties are on shelves at grocery retailers now.

Will you be giving any of the Valentine’s and St. Patrick’s Day themed Pillsbury cookies a try? Let us know in the comment section.