ReedPop’s New Metaverse Membership Program Offers "Unparalleled Access" to New York Comic Con, C2E2, and More

Life is slowly but surely heading back to normal, which means fans will soon be able to experience cons again in all of their glory. However, many companies are going to continue online events for those who are understandably not ready to experience the crowds. No matter your preference, ReedPop has a new offer. It was announced today that ReedPop is unveiling a new Metaverse Membership program, which will offer fans "unparalleled access" to NYCC, C2E2, ECCC, and MCM Comic Con in addition to their year-round digital content as well as other perks.

"With a mix of onsite show privileges and an unmatched level of digital content debuting throughout the year, both in-person Con-goers and fans who want to enjoy their favorite cons from home can enhance their fandom experience by becoming a Metaverse Member," ReedPop explains.

The upcoming Metaverse Membership will grant first access to show badges, photo ops, autographing, and paid digital experiences as well as exclusive access to digital content, an exclusive membership pin, and access to exclusive show merchandise online. There are two tiers to the program, the Fan Membership ($65 per year) and the Superfan Membership ($99 per year).

The perks of the Fan Membership include digital event tickets to New York Comic Con, MCM Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con, and C2E2: FOMO NO MO’. These tickets grant fans first access to merchandise, access to panels streaming live during the event for most major panel rooms, audio streams for smaller rooms, and VOD access to the recordings for 30 days after each show. Members will also receive exclusive access to at least one online celebrity panel per quarter.

As for SuperFan members, access will also include exclusive presales for live events to the aforementioned cons. Photo op and autograph opportunities will also be made available 48 hours before the general public. These new programs should become available in late June.

"Through a series of surveys over the past year, we asked nearly 100,000 fans what they wanted to see, and more importantly, how they wanted to see it," Lance Fensterman, Global President of ReedPop, shared. "We took all that data and sketched out our Metaverse Membership program, essentially built by our fans with what's most important to them. Our fans are the embodiment of our events and their feedback is invaluable to us. As a Metaverse Member, fans can enjoy all our shows have to offer, from wherever they feel most comfortable doing so. At home or in person, Metaverse Memberships will enhance the con experience in a brand new way and offer greater access to content and exclusives than ever before.”

You can learn more about the new membership program here.