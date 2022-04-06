Reynolds Wrap Creates Candy-Covered Ham Recipes in Time for Easter

When it comes to holidays and food, Easter is usually a holiday that most people think about in terms of candy. After all, what is the holiday without chocolate bunnies, jellybeans, and other sweet treats? This year, however, the folks at Reynolds Wrap wants you to think about Easter and food a little differently and make your Easter brunch just a little sweeter. That’s right, the people who brought you the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Turkey, the Glitter Turkey, and even the Chicago-Style Hot Dog Turkey for Thanksgiving are at it again with a whole new take on candied ham.

On Tuesday, Reynolds released three sweet ham recipes: Jelly Bean Ham, Sour Candy Ham, and Marshmallow Ham. The Jelly Bean Ham “satisfies your spring sweet tooth” and is glazed with an assortment of jellybean flavors and paired with three-dimensional pastel jelly bean. The Sour Candy Ham is draped in vibrant rainbow-colored sour candy with a burst of extra-tart flavor courtesy the citrus lemonade glaze. And the Marshmallow Ham is coated in marshmallow fluff rich with flavor and cream and lined with sugar coated seasonal bunny treats. You can find all three recipes here.

“Easter brunch is an occasion that calls for both savory and sweet, and we wanted to bring those two tastes together for those who just can’t choose one,” Lisa Giardina, senior brand manager, Reynolds Consumer Products said. “Not only will these Candied Hams make quite the spring-y statement on the table, they’re also a great chance for family and friends to join in on the fun and tasty prep.”

These hams are just the latest interesting recipes from Reynolds Wrap. Last year, the brand came out with three hot dog inspired turkey recipes for Thanksgiving and, before that, they had some other interesting turkey recipes as well, including the Pecan Pie Turkey, Gingerbread Turkey, Chocolate Turkey, Mac and Cheese Turkey, Mountain Dew Turkey, and even a Cool Ranch Turkey. All of those recipes are also available on the Reynolds website.

Will you be trying out any of these Candied Ham recipes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!