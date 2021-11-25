Reynolds Wrap Shares Three Hot Dog-Inspired Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes

Thursday is Thanksgiving in the United States and, as is tradition, many people will be enjoying turkey as their main course for the holiday meal. And, in keeping with their own creative tradition, the folks at Reynolds Wrap have three more interesting turkey recipes this year, just in case you want to take the traditional turkey in a bold new direction. That direction for 2021? Well, it just so happens to be all-American hot dog-inspired flavors.



This year, Reynolds Wrap has cooked up recipes influenced by beloved hot dog styles. The three Turkey Dog recipes – all three of which are available on their website – are the never-ketchup-ed Chicago Style, the onion and sauerkraut-laden New York Style, and the indulgent Chili Cheese Dog.



The Chicago-Style Turkey Dog is a mustard lover’s dream. This turkey gets its unique yellow color after being rubbed with a combination of celery salt and ground mustard and glazed in yellow mustard. Cooked under a tent of sturdy Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil, the finished bird is basted in a fresh coat of mustard glaze before being served over a bed of pickle spears, chopped onions, sport peppers, and tomato slices. Hold the ketchup.



The New York-Style Turkey Dog packs some serious flavor with a zesty onion powder rub. This recipe is for the ketchup fans, with a bright-red glaze made from the classic condiment. Cook to perfection with Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil and top with sauerkraut, homemade onion sauce, and spicy brown mustard for a New York touch.



The Chili Cheese Turkey Dog takes its inspiration from one of the nation’s most indulgent hot dog styles. Coat the bird in a chili powder rub that’s full of flavor and bold spices and wrap it in Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil for an evenly cooked and juicy turkey. Top the finished bird with shredded cheese, onions, and sliced jalapeños for that classic chili cheese dog flavor.



While this year’s Turkey Dog recipes may seem a little curious, they’re just the latest from Reynolds Wrap. Last year, they gave turkey a dessert spin with the Pecan Pie Turkey, Gingerbread Turkey, and Chocolate Turkey and before that, it was the Mac and Cheese Turkey, the Glitter Turkey, and the Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Turkey. There’s also the Mountain Dew Turkey, a Pumpkin Spice Turkey, and a Cool Ranch Turkey as well. Recipes for all of these creative turkey options – including the new Turkey Dogs – are available here.



Will you be trying any of these unique turkey recipes this year? Let us know in the comments.