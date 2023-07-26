Irish Singer Sinéad O'Connor Passes At 56

Popular Irish musician Sinéad O'Connor has passed at the age of 56. Most known for creating over ten albums in her career, and creating chart-topping songs such as Nothing Compares 2 U, Mandrinka, and The Empire's New Clothes, O'Connor's passing leaves fans and the music industry alike stunned. At present, a cause of death has yet to be revealed for the controversial musician who made a name for herself with both her music career and her outspoken opinions.

O'Connor was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1966, beginning her career with her debut album, The Lion And The Cobra, in 1987. Since her musical beginnings, Sinéad had merged her music with her political views and her spiritual journeys. Perhaps her most popular song, Nothing Compares 2 U, hit the top of the charts and was specifically a hit in Ireland for a number of weeks. Originally based on a song by the musician Prince, the musical number is still considered a major addition to the musical world to this day. In her career, O'Connor won a number of Grammys for her musical achievements, though in 1991, the musician boycotted the awards and released a letter to the academy.

The letter read as such, "They acknowledge mostly the commercial side of art. They respect mostly material gain, since that is the main reason for their existence. And they have created a great respect among artists for material gain — by honoring us and exalting us when we achieve it, ignoring for the most part those of us who have not."

One of the most controversial moments in O'Connor's career was in 1992, wherein she was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. In an effort to bring attention to controversies surrounding the Catholic Church, O'Connor tore a picture of Pope John Paul II live on air. NBC as a result received thousands of complaints from viewers as to the surprise scene which aired live. O'Connor has shared with fans over the years that she has long struggled with her mental health, stating many years ago that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

O'Connor's family released the following statement, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor leaves behind three children. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

