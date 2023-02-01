Pepsi's Sierra Mist Killer Named Official Soft Drink of NBA

Starry has only been on the market for a month or so, and it's already locked down its biggest partnership yet. Wednesday, PepsiCo announced that Starry, the beverage maker's replacement for Sierra Mist, has struck a deal with the NBA to become the sports league's official soft drink. Not only that, but the soda pop will also be the official soft drink for the WNBA and the NBA's developmental G League as well. As a part of the deal, Starry will receive naming rights of the three-point shooting contest and this year's NBA All-Star game.

"STARRY Hits Different. It has an attitude that embraces the irreverent optimism of our consumers and basketball fans alike. We believe that a dose of the unexpected creates a little more fun, and that's why partnerships with the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League, and specifically the 3-Point Contests, are the perfect fit for STARRY," Starry marketing director Michael Smith offered in a press release. "STARRY will bring a fresh perspective to the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League and help elevate the game's most exciting moments."

NBA marketing lead Tara Mulcahy added, "We are thrilled to welcome STARRY to the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League as the leagues' new official soft drink. The NBA family and PepsiCo have a tremendous track record of finding new and meaningful ways to engage our fans, and bringing the success we've built with PepsiCo's portfolio of brands to STARRY through NBA All-Star is a fitting way to introduce the product to the public."

It's unclear how long the partnership is for, or how long the Starry naming rights will last for the NBA All-Star game's three-point content. For what it's worth, it's far from the first such deal PepsiCo struck. The brand's flagship Pepsi mark was the naming rights partner of the Super Bowl's halftime show for a decade while MTN DEW Pitch Black just sponsored a special match at this year's WWE Royal Rumble.

"The WNBA is proud to continue its relationship with PepsiCo as STARRY becomes the latest member in our lineup of world class partners," concluded Colie Edison, Chief Growth Officer at the WNBA. "PepsiCo has been a strong supporter of the WNBA, helping grow the league through its activation around WNBA All-Star events like WNBA Live and the 3-Point Contest, and we look forward to being part of this special launch."