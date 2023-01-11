Sierra Mist is no more. Months after a new lemon-lime soda from PepsiCo was first teased, the soda-maker officially confirmed plans to retire its previous Sprite and 7UP rival. Wednesday, Pepsi formally introduced Starry, a similar flavor to its predecessor. According to the company, Starry will be available in both regular and zero sugar versions, both falling in line with similar caffeine-free lemon lime sodas.

Those who've gotten a chance to taste the new nectar say it is, in fact, carry a different flavor profile than Sierra Mist. This time around, it's said Starry is fruitier and much more aromatic.

"At PepsiCo, we are hyper-focused on consumer centric innovation, and we know there's a strong demand for lemon lime flavored soda with the category continuing to accelerate," chief PepsiCo marketer Greg Lyons offered in a press release. "With one product dominating the category, consumers deserve another option…one that hits different. STARRY is bright, optimistic, and rooted in culture and fun."

As with most other PepsiCo offerings, Starry will be available in a wide variety of sizes, including 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. cans.

"With STARRY, we were able to create a game-changing recipe with the perfect balance of lemon lime flavor and sweetness compared to the competition," added Danielle Barbaro, Vice President R&D at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

Have you gotten your hands on Starry yet? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments section!

The announcement will soon be followed by an extensive ad campaign to support its launch and given the proximity to the NFL's Super Bowl, one may think it's possible the brand will make a sizable debut at the biggest sporting event of the year.