Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown announced on social media early this morning that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. The pair broke the news on Instagram, sharing a celebratory photo of the pair together, an engagement ring on Brown's finger, and the caption "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." In the two hours or so since the post went live, not only has it raked up dozens of comments, but Brown is already a hot topic on Twitter (even if a lot of that conversation revolves around how young she is to be getting engaged).

Brown, who became famous as Eleven on Stranger Things, has become one of the biggest young stars in Hollywood in the last five years. She was part of Warner Bros. and Legendary's Godzilla franchise, and is the title lead in Enola Holmes, the Sherlock Holmes spinoff on Netflix.

You can see Brown's post below.

Brown recently spoke with Seventeen, and said she's ready to say goodbye to the Netflix series.

"I'm definitely ready to wrap up," Brown shared. "I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now, and we know of it, it's been in our lives for a very long time. But I'm very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up ... I'm able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I'm really grateful [for the show]."

And here's the official synopsis for the final season of Stranger Things: It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People's Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others. The three-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix's most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 Million view hours ranking as the 2nd Most Popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10.

Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.