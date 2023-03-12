Stranger Things Star Admits They're "Ready to Wrap Up" the Netflix Series

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is coming in 2024, and series creators Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer previously revealed that their pitch for the yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear-jerker. Many of the show's stars have opened up about the show coming to an end, and David Harbour (Jim Hopper) recently explained why he thought it was time for the series to wrap up. Turns out, Harbour isn't the only one who feels that way. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) recently spoke with Seventeen and said she's ready to say goodbye to the Netflix series.

"I'm definitely ready to wrap up," Brown shared. "I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now, and we know of it, it's been in our lives for a very long time. But I'm very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up ... I'm able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I'm really grateful [for the show]."

Why Did Millie Bobbie Brown Call the Stranger Things Creators "Sensitive Sallies?"

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) spoke with The Wrap last year and called Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, "sensitive Sallies" for not killing more characters like Game of Thrones.

"They need to kill off some people, it's too big," Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) joked before Brown chimed in. "It's way too big. Last night we couldn't even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off." She added, "The Duffer Brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don't want to kill anyone off ... We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones."

In another interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the Duffer Brothers responded to Brown's comments.

"What did Millie call us? She said we were 'sensitive Sallies.' She's hilarious. Believe us, we've explored all options in the writing room," Matt said. He added, "Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, it's like... That's depressing... We aren't Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it's not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore because you do have to treat it realistically, right?"

Duffer went on to tease that more deaths could be "on the table" as "they are headed towards the end" of the series. He then joked, "This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations and explaining that there are lives behind it, and it's nothing to do with my sensitivity. So there you go, Millie."

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.