Super Bowl 2023 Commercial: Brie Larson and Jon Hamm Team Up Against Pete Davidson

Hellmann's has gotten in on the Super Bowl 2023 with a very "punny" commercial centered around two of Hollywood's biggest stars: Brie Larson and Jon Hamm. The Super Bowl AKA The Big Game is the time of the year when companies pull out all the stops for their marketing campaigns. They invest tons of money because it's one of the few times of the year when everyone is glued to their TV and are unable to avoid ads as they would on a streaming service. Movie studios hype up their summer slate of blockbusters with big movie trailers, beer and food companies try and craft funny (or slightly emotional, sometimes) ads to get people talking, and so on.

Hellmann's decided to recruit Marvel and Fast X star Brie Larson and Jon Hamm to capitalize on their names. The two find themselves in a fridge, with Jon Hamm wondering why he was put here alongside Brie Larson. The Captain Marvel star responds by noting that they share something in common: names that relate to foods. Jon Hamm... being ham, Brie Larson being Brie cheese. Of course, these two are sitting in between of Hellmann's mayonnaise and they all compliment each other very nicely on a sandwich. Saturday Night Live alum then opens the fridge and Hamm remarks about how the actor really is everywhere, then he prepares a sandwich made of the aforementioned ingredients. Don't fear, the two food-adjacent actors are alive and they approach Davidson, as normal sized humans, and he tells them about how delicious they are.

It helps Pete to talk it out with his leftovers before he eats #BringLeftoversToLife #MakeTasteNotWaste pic.twitter.com/9x49GKu8tt — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) February 13, 2023

It's a pretty clever ad that leverages some of the biggest stars in the world right now, the name-related puns, and a prominent food brand. It's also not overly Super Bowl-centric, so it's not out of the question that Hellmann's will keep circulating this ad for the foreseeable future on the internet and on TV.

What did you think of the Hellmann's ad starring Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, and Pete Davison? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onderr.