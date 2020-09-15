Taco Bell is Now Selling Its Own Wine

✖

Taco Bell has made headlines this year with some major changes to its menu with the removal of several fan-favorite items, but now their adding something that will hopefully make the loss of the 7-Layer Burrito, Quesarito, and Mexican Pizza (among others) a little less painful -- at least for Canadian customers. Starting on Wednesday, September 16th, Taco Bell's new Jalapeño Noir wine will be available for purchase.

Made by Queenston Mile Vineyard in Ontario, Jalapeño Noir is described as having notes of wild strawberry, cherry, and beetroot. The limited-edition wine will be available exclusively in Canada. Canadian customers can order it online here and select Taco Bell locations in Toronto and Hamilton will have the wine available to be delivered via Uber Eats. The wine has three unique bottle labels and costs $25 Canadian (roughly $19 U.S.)

And because wine and cheese just go together, Taco Bell suggests the Toasted Cheesy Chalupa as a perfect pairing for Jalapeño Noir. The Toasted Cheesy Chalupa features six-month aged sharp cheddar cheese toasted onto the iconic chalupa shell to create a crispy blanket of flavor and texture. It is then filled with seasoned beef and piled with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, grated cheddar cheese and reduced fat sour cream.

"Wine and cheese are simply meant to be together, so launching a new wine to go with the craveable, cheddary Toasted Cheesy Chalupa made perfect sense," said Kat Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing. "At Taco Bell Canada, we love to raise our glass to big, bold ideas that elevate our menu items, and pairing our Toasted Cheesy Chalupa with this Jalapeño Noir is no exception."

But while American Taco Bell fans may be disappointed that the Jalapeño Noir wine won't be available south of the (Canadian) border, American fans aren't going to miss out on things entirely. The Toasted Cheesy Chalupa will be available in the U.S. in November.

What do you think? Will you be trying Jalapeño Noir if you have the chance? How about the Toasted Cheesy Chalupa? Still upset about the menu changes? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.