Taco Bell Eliminating Fan Favorite Menu Item & Adding New Ones

The great Taco Bell overhaul of 2020 continues! After announcing the removal of its potato-centric items back in July, Taco Bell is set to remove another fan-favorite treat from the menu. Starting on November 5th, the fast food chain will no longer be offering the Mexican Pizza, an item that many customers consider one of their go-to options when visiting the restaurant. While it's sad to see the pizza leave, there are also some other things being added to the menu in its place.

Taco Bell locations across the country will be adding the Chicken Chipolte Melt to their Cravings Value Menu, and will only cost $1. Also being added to the roster is the Dragonfruit Freeze, which will be available on September 24th.

“We’re constantly evaluating ways to provide a more efficient restaurant experience, and have already begun to see progress from streamlining our menu,” said Mike Grams, Taco Bell President, Global COO. “While we know fans may be understandably sad to see some of their favorites go, this evolution of our menu truly paves the way for fresh new ideas. The creativity and innovation in our kitchen hasn’t slowed down at all, and we look forward to rolling out new fan favorites.”

Here's a breakdown of everything that's leaving, according to Taco Bell:

Mexican Pizza: We know some fans may be sad to see this one go, we are too. One silver lining of saying goodbye to the Mexican Pizza that might help you rest easy is that removing it from our menus helps us work towards our commitment to leave a lighter footprint on our planet. Currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S. For vegetarians who might have customized the Mexican Pizza as part of their go-to order, remember Taco Bell is still vegetarian-friendly.** Our menu remains highly customizable, and we encourage anyone looking for a vegetarian alternative to swap out any meat for our original plant-based proteins – black and pinto beans. And who knows, you may see additional plant-based alternatives at Taco Bell in the near future. With the removal of the Mexican Pizza combo, a classic Taco Bell combo will be returning. Combo #8 will now feature three Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme with a Large Drink for $6.99.*

Pico de Gallo: Our fresh diced tomatoes will be replacing pico de gallo . Guests can still order Fresco Style, which will soon mean swapping out nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheese, mayo-based sauces, and low-fat sour cream with tomatoes. Fresco style remains a great option to reduce calories and fat, or to make an existing vegetarian item vegan.

Shredded Chicken: Shredded chicken will no longer be a protein option on our menus, which means we will be saying goodbye to the Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito, and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt on November 5. Fans looking for similar options can try out our classic Chicken Quesadilla or the new Chicken Chipotle Melt.

And here are the new items making their way to the menu:

Chicken Chipotle Melt - Nationwide

A new permanent fixture on our Cravings Value Menu, featuring marinated all-white meat grilled chicken, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheddar cheese rolled and melted together. Fans can get their hands on the new $1* Chicken Chipotle Melt starting November 5.

Dragonfruit Freeze - Nationwide

Introducing Taco Bell’s new Dragonfruit Freeze, a tropical frozen beverage swirled with a burst of dragonfruit flavor, available nationwide starting September 24. To deliver on our contactless service, all Taco Bell freezes are now served with a flat lid.

Green Sauce - Regional

Did your local Taco Bell previously offer green sauce as an additional customization option? Our Food Innovation Team has spent time carefully crafting a new and improved recipe, now including flavors of fire roasted green chilies , pureed jalapeño and hatch green chiles to ensure it has an extra kick that pairs perfectly with any menu item. Green sauce will be returning to select markets nationwide starting November 5.

Quesalupa - Testing in Knoxville, TN

Our fan favorite Quesalupa is finally starting its journey back to menus nationwide next year, kicking off on September 24 with a test* in Knoxville, Tennessee. We’ve taken our classic chalupa shell and stuffed it with a cheese blend of real pepper jack and mozzarella so there is delicious melty cheese throughout.

Are you disappointed to see the Mexican Pizza leaving Taco Bell in November? Which of the new menu items are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!

