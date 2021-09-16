Boy’s Adorable Gesture to Disney Princesses Goes Viral on Tiktok

A TikTok showing one young boy’s princely gesture towards Disney Princesses at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has gone viral. Earlier this week, Vanessa Guedert posted a short video of her young son Bernardo tipping his Disney ears hat to various Disney princesses as they paraded around Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Several of the princesses are touched by the gentlemanly gesture, with Snow White stopping before giving Bernardo a curtsey and Merida putting her hand on her hip in admiration. The official Disney Parks TikTok account even commented on the video, saying “Oh my goodness! A true Prince! That is adorable!”You can watch the full video below:

Because of continued restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, visiting the Disney Princesses at Walt Disney World is a bit different than during pre-COVID times. There are no “meet and greets” with the princesses and photo opportunities are limited to distanced occasions. To make up for this, many of the Disney princesses regularly participate in special cavalcades throughout the park. These mini-parades are designed to be spontaneous to prevent any large crowds from gathering, but they still make for a special treat for any visitor to Walt Disney World.

Disney Parks has made some major updates to Magic Kingdom and other Walt Disney World parks in preparation of the park’s 50th anniversary. In addition to special decorations added throughout the park, many of the iconic locations of the park have received an upgrade ahead of the celebration. Additionally, several new attractions will be added to several Disney World parks in the coming months. The first of those – Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure – will open at EPCOT in October. A Tron Lightcycle ride will open at Magic Kingdom in the next few months and a new Guardians of the Galaxy Ride and a Moana attraction are also expected to open during the 50th anniversary celebration. Several new restaurants, two new night-time shows, and several other new attractions will all be debuting during that time period.

