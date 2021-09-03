Disney World Reveals Full Plan for Ratatouille Expansion

✖

The highly anticipated Ratatouille ride is finally coming to EPCOT at Walt Disney World in just a few weeks, and it's bringing a whole expansion with it. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, which already exists in Disneyland Paris, is coming to EPCOT on October 1st, the same day that Disney World begins its 50th anniversary celebration. The ride is a free-wheeling, 4D experience through Gusteau's kitchen, giving guests Remy's point of view as they see and smell all that the Paris restaurant has to offer. This new ride is the centerpiece of this EPCOT expansion, but it's far from the only new addition.

The official Disney Parks blog revealed new details about the expansion on Friday, confirming that the France Pavilion at the EPCOT World Showcase will be doubled in size. New buildings and walkways will be added to the area, all matching the architecture and style of France. There's even a fountain coming to the new square and an alley along the waterfront. As you head into the new section of the "mini-land" at the France pavilion, you'll start see not only French architecture, but also little hints and references to Ratatouille. A lot of the railings and cast-iron benches in the area contain hidden rat motifs, paying homage to Remy and his award-winning movie. You'll also find versions of Remy on top of the fountain and on manhole covers.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Aside from Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, the most notable part of this France expansion is the new Allée des Marchands, or Alley of the Merchants. There are storefronts lining both sides of the street and a brand new restaurant for guests to enjoy. The new eatery is called La Crêperie de Paris, and it specializes in sweet crepes and savory buckwheat galettes. The facade of the restaurant is modeled after France's Brittany region.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

All throughout the France Pavilion you'll find references to Ratatouille. Keep your eyes peeled for food critic Anton Ego's face on wine bottles in store fronts. Chef Skinner's scooter and Chef Colette's motorbike can also be found parked near the alley.

What do you think of EPCOT's new expansion? Let us know in the comments!