Writers' Strike Set to End As WGA Sends Out Ballots to Vote on New Contract

WGA members will soon be able to vote on ratifying the guild's new deal with the AMPTP.

The Writers Guild of America has taken its next step in officially ending its ongoing strike. Monday, both the WGA West and WGA East sent out voting ballots to its members, allowing them to vote on the guild's new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Voting has already started and will run through Monday, October 9th through 1:00 p.m. Pacific; over 11,000 WGA members are eligible to vote in the election.

"We strongly endorse this proposed contract and encourage you to vote for its ratification," WGA-W president Meredith Stiehm and WGA-E president Lisa Takeuchi said in a joint statement sent to members' emails on monday.

Though the deal has yet to be approved by the WGA membership, WGA leaders have suspended all picketing efforts and have allowed writers to once again write for studios as the ratification vote takes place. Given the overwhelming support members have already shown the new deal on social media, it's likely the vote will pass.

The full e-mail WGA leaders sent to membership Monday can be read below:

Dear Members, This email serves as notice of your right to vote on ratification of the 2023 Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA). We strongly urge you to vote for ratification. The proposed agreement comes to you with the unanimous support of the 2023 Negotiating Committee. It also enjoys the support of the WGAW Board of Directors and the WGAE Council, both of which voted unanimously in favor of ratification on September 25. Contract Information: Information about negotiations and the tentative agreement can be found on the WGA website. In particular you should review the following: The complete tentative agreement which is codified in this Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).

A short summary of the MOA.

A comparison chart showing the status of negotiations on May 1st and what we achieved after 148 days on strike.

FAQ explaining the new contract terms. How to vote: The 2023 MBA is subject to ratification by the combined membership of Writers Guild East and West. Eligible WGAW members in good standing may vote online beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023 by clicking here. You may also access the online ballot by clicking on the WGA Contract 2023 website. You username is your last name and your password is your eight-digit member ID number found on your Guild membership card. Member meeting: WGAW will conduct an in-person meeting at the end of the voting period to answer any remaining questions about the tentative agreement. The meeting will take place on the second floor of Guild headquarters, 7000 W. Third St., Los Angeles, CA 90048 at noon on October 9, 2023. Please RSVP for the here. Online voting will be available at the meeting. The voting period will close on October 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. PDT. Results will be announced on the WGAW and WGAE websites after the close of voting. We strongly endorse the proposed contract and encourage you to vote for its ratification. IN SOLIDARITY, MEREDITH STIEHM, PRESIDENT,

WGAW

LISA TAKEUCHI CULLEN, WGAE

The WGA strike lasted for 148 before the latest deal was agreed upon.