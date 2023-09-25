WGA and AMPTP Reach Tentative Deal To End Writers' Strike

The Writers Guild of America strike has come to an end, but SAG-AFTRA members remain on the picket lines.

The Writers Guild of America officially went on strike back in May, and negotiations have continued between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Yesterday, it was reported that negotiations were in the "home stretch," and both sides issued a joint statement saying they met on Saturday "for bargaining" and would continue today. This comes after the studios claimed they had reached their "best and final offer." After nearly five months, it was announced officially announced today that the WGA and AMPTP have tentatively reached a deal, effectively ending the strike.

First reported by THR, exact details of the deal have yet to surface but it's expected the agreement will be a three-year deal.

(Photo: CHRIS DELMAS)

When Will Halted Productions Resume After Strike?

SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike alongside the WGA in July, which has caused most productions in Hollywood to be put on hold. Many shows and films have been affected by the strikes as actors advocate for better residuals, protection from AI, and more. While some productions will likely resume now that the WGA strike has ended, most will remain on hold until SAG reaches their own deal. Talk shows such as The Drew Barrymore Show will likely proceed now that the WGA and AMPTP have come to an agreement, but guests will be limited since actors still cannot promote their projects. Meanwhile, most productions featuring SAG-AFTRA members will remain on hold.

Why Is SAG-AFTRA Striking?

In a statement tied to the strike announcement, SAG-AFTRA representatives revealed that the strike is commencing after four weeks of negotiations with the AMPTP, and an existing negotiation extension from June 30th to July 12th. Back in May, SAG-AFTRA's national board unanimously agreed to send an authorization vote to members, with and 97.91 percent of members ultimately voting in favor of authorization.

"Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild," Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, said during a press conference. "During our nearly century-long existence we've fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

Stay tuned for more updates about the SAG strike.