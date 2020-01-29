Marvel Releases The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Preview

By Jamie Lovett

Marvel Comics has released a new preview of The Falcon & The Winter Soldier #1, the first issue in a five-issue series featuring the two former Captain Americas in a new adventure. The series is written by Derek Landy featuring art by Federico Vincentini and a cover by Dan Mora.

The new series sees Sam and Bucky investigating the new leader of Hydra. You can take a look at the preview below.

Are you excited about The Falcon & The Winter Soldier? Let us know in the comments. The Falcon & The Winter Soldier #1 goes on sale on February 26th.

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier #1
DEC190794
(W) Derek Landy (A) Federico Vincentini (CA) Dan Mora

An office of dead government agents. A gifted new killer. Two ex-Captain Americas...
When a dramatic attempt on the life of Bucky Barnes reunites him with Sam Wilson, the two old friends are plunged headlong into a race to uncover the new leader of Hydra before a mass casualty event announces the terror group's resurgence to the world. The clock is ticking...
Derek Landy (BLACK ORDER, SECRET EMPIRE: UPRISING) and Federico Vicentini (ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: MILES MORALES) team up for a pulse-pounding action spectacular!

Rated T+
In Shops: Feb 26, 2020
Final Orders Due: Feb 03, 2020
SRP: $3.99

