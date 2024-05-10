The Fantastic Four: Who Is John Malkovich Playing?

Marvel's First Family is about to be back on the big screen, with Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four currently on track for a 2025 release date. Now that the film's four main protagonists have been set, its ensemble cast is beginning to take shape — and it just added an Oscar-winning actor. John Malkovich has reportedly joined the cast of The Fantastic Four, but his role remains unknown at this time. Given the fact that Ralph Ineson was cast as the film's version of the iconic villain Galactus mere hours later, there is even more speculation as to which role Malkovich might step into.

So, who could John Malkovich be playing in The Fantastic Four? Here are a few of our theories.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Puppet Master

Philip Masters / Puppet Master remains one of the Fantastic Four's longest-running villains, having made his debut in the eighth issue of the original series. As his name would suggest, Puppet Master is a mad scientist with the ability to manipulate people via radioactive clay puppets he creates of them. He also is the abusive stepfather of Alicia Masters, a blind woman who becomes an ally of the Fantastic Four and an eventual love interest of Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Even if Puppet Master doesn't end up being the primary antagonist of The Fantastic Four, it is undeniable that Malkovich would deliver a memorable performance in the role.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Nathaniel Richards

No, not the future-flung Nathaniel Richards known as Kang the Conqueror, whose involvement in the future of the MCU remains uncertain at the moment. It doesn't seem unfounded that Malkovich could be playing the original Nathaniel Richards, an accomplished scientist and the father of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal). Created by John Byrne during Fantastic Four's 1980s run, Nathaniel work in the field of science allows him to travel throughout time. Over the years, he even ends up in another dimension and serves as both an ally and an adversary to the team.

While The Fantastic Four might not dive directly into Nathaniel's wilder stories, it's easy to imagine him as some sort of paternal figure to Pascal's Reed. In the comics, Nathaniel also had a hand in launching the Future Foundation, which we do know will have some sort of role in the movie.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Franklin Storm

In the same vein, there's a chance that Malkovich could portray Dr. Franklin Storm, the father of Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn). A surgeon who ends up in prison after committing manslaughter, he eventually gets swapped with the Super-Skrull, which kickstarts a whole cosmic fight that ultimately leads to his demise.

Franklin has only being portrayed in live-action once, with Reg E. Cathey stepping into the role in 2015's Fantastic Four. Again, The Fantastic Four might not dip into the more problematic parts of his history, but it would be interesting to see him play a supporting role in the film.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Molecule Man

While Owen Reece / Molecule Man might be a bit of an unconventional choice, he certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility. Another relatively-early Fantastic Four villain, Molecule Man was a disgruntled lab technician at a nuclear plant, whose exposure to radiation mutated him into a superpowered being — and immediately put him on the radar of both the Fantastic Four and the Beyonder.

With an Avengers: Secret Wars movie still on the horizon, and Molecule Man playing a key role in the original version of that storyline, Malkovich would certainly be a surprising choice to bring the character to life.

The Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025.