Disneyland Parks Tease Spider-Man's Arrival to the Avengers Campus

Marvel fans and Disneyland buffs are both looking forward to this summer when the Avengers Campus opens to the public. Today, the park’s Twitter account posted a preview giving fans a first look at what Spider-Man will be doing in the park. The video shows everyone’s favorite Web-Slinger gliding through the air and doing some sick flips against the night sky. It looks like the hero is in the suit from Spider-Man: Homecoming, but that might make sense as the suit has the classic red and blue color scheme that makes him easily identifiable by most people. Still, when the first couple of Avengers: Campus images surfaced around D23 Expo, it looked like the park was planning to have a giant statue, but it has become clear that this might not be the case at all. A lot of those concept shots showed various heroes running along the rooftops as they navigated that section of the park. At the time it looked like a sort of fun idea, but Disney might be looking to make it a reality in the Avengers Campus.

The Twitter account wrote, “Spider-Man will soon swing into action above Avengers Campus opening this summer at Disney California Adventure park at @Disneyland! https://bit.ly/2GI5uuV #avengerscampus #disneyland”

Avengers HQ is supposed to be the center of the entire Campus and will feature appearances from some of the biggest heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, the Wasp the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Widow, and various heroes from both Wakanda and Asgard will be at the campus, as they try to “recruit” the next generation of heroes.

Spider-Man will soon swing into action above Avengers Campus opening this summer at Disney California Adventure park at @Disneyland! https://t.co/1NRk2ysUVo #avengerscampus #disneyland pic.twitter.com/4YNsu1qkqb — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 30, 2020

Spider-Man’s larger corner of the park will be home to the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or W.E.B. for short. That will be the area where a interactive Spider-Man ride will call home. Disney describes W.E.B. as:

Avengers Campus is home to the Worldwide Engineering Brigade – also known as “WEB” – which will house our new Spider-Man experience, the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature this iconic Super Hero.

During an open house at WEB, the aspiring inventors are excited to invite you for a test drive of their latest invention: the “Web Slinger” vehicle, which allows you to sling webs just like Spider-Man! The attraction gives you a taste of what it’s like to have actual super powers as you help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots that have run amok.

Avenger Campus opens in Disney California Adventure this summer.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!