Marvel Drastically Changes an Iconic X-Men Location

An iconic location associated with the X-Men is undergoing a dramatic change during X-Men: From the Ashes. The new era of X-Men comics comes after the Fall of X and the conclusion of the Krakoan era. One of the three main titles scheduled to launch this summer is Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez. While the creative team and X-Men lineup were already announced, new information was revealed that sheds more light on what fans can expect from Uncanny X-Men, including what has become of their former school.

Marvel released the cover and new information for Uncanny X-Men #1, which includes the reveal that Charles Xavier's former school, where he trained the X-Men, is being turned into Graymalkin Prison. This connects to preview images for X-Men: From the Ashes that showed a mysterious Prisoner X that was inside the most recent edition of Timeless. The school has gone by a few different names over its long history, first as the Xavier School for Gifted Youngers, then the Xavier Institute for Higher Learning, and later renamed the Jean Grey School for Higher Learning. Somehow, in the fallout of the X-Men's war against Orchis, the school is turned into a prison that will presumably hold mutants captive.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Rogue steps up as leader in Uncanny X-Men

With Cyclops leading in Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-Men, Rogue will take the leadership role in Uncanny X-Men. She'll be joined on the team by Wolverine, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee, which will relocate to New Orleans as their new base of operations.

"Most of my time lately has been spent trying to keep my brain from exploding right out of my skull from this book," Simone shared. "It's either the fun of all my favorite mutants acting in surprising and wonderful ways, the impossibly brilliant work of the art team, or the thrilling collaboration with all the other writers, but somehow every DAY is just filled with some kind of manic joy. Ever since I took the book, I've been scribbling notes and plots and bits of dialogue day and night. I feel like a kid at a carnival. Who DOESN'T want to write Rogue and Jubilee and Gambit all the rest?"

"Uncanny X-Men is the book that made me fall in love with comics," Marquez said. "It's been a dream come true getting to work with Gail, Matt [Wilson], and the whole Marvel editorial crew under Tom to put together this story: a badass, heartfelt, action-packed, character driven X-Men mystery. I hope readers have at least half as much fun reading it as we have had making it."

"I absolutely have to take a moment to praise David Marquez," Simone added. "Not only is this going to be one of the best-looking books on the stands, he's simply an idea MACHINE and he makes every single page better than I wrote it. Anyway, come join us, we're having an X adventure and you're all INVITED!"

What is Uncanny X-Men #1 about?

The description of Uncanny X-Men #1 reads, "With Professor X gone and his school transformed into a nightmare reflection of itself called Graymalkin Prison, the series sees Rogue step up to be the pillar of Xavier's dream alongside Wolverine, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee. From their new base of operations in New Orleans, the Uncanny X-Men are back to being the outlaw heroes the world hates and fears—and the light in the darkness for mutants everywhere! Mutantkind made a big statement with Krakoa, and now, life is harder for them than ever before, but Rogue's X-Men will be there to welcome mutants to their new found family.

"A core group of essential X-Men rise From the Ashes to face a world without a home – and without Professor X! All bonds among the mutant community seem to be slipping away, and Rogue reluctantly finds herself as the hero designated to bring them back together...but a fearless, malignant power is out there hunting mutants, and it has a terrible secret that may destroy what remains of the X-Men."

Uncanny X-Men #1 goes on sale August 7th.